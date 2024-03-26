Spain vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Pedri and Vinicus Jr play friendly

PREVIEW
Spain hosts Brazil in an international friendly match at the prestigious Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 26, 2024. (March 27 - 02:00 AM IST)
Brazil is heading into the game after a close win against in a friendly thanks to Endrick’s winning goal in the 80th minute.
Spain on the other hand will be hoping to do better after its 0-1 loss dealt by Colombia.
PREDICTED LINEUPS:
Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; N Williams, Morata, Olmo
Brazil: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz; Pepe, Rodrygo, Vinicius
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO:
When will the Spain vs Brazil international friendly match start?
Where to watch the Spain vs Brazil international friendly match?
