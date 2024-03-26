MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Pedri and Vinicus Jr play friendly

Spain vs Brazil: All you need to know before the international friendly match being played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 09:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s striker Endrick celebrates with Vinicius Jr after scoring the winning goal of the international friendly football match between against England
Brazil’s striker Endrick celebrates with Vinicius Jr after scoring the winning goal of the international friendly football match between against England | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Brazil's striker Endrick celebrates with Vinicius Jr after scoring the winning goal of the international friendly football match between against England | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Spain hosts Brazil in an international friendly match at the prestigious Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 26, 2024. (March 27 - 02:00 AM IST)

Brazil is heading into the game after a close win against in a friendly thanks to Endrick’s winning goal in the 80th minute.

ALSO READ | Vinicius breaks down while talking about racism, says he’s losing desire to play because of insults

Spain on the other hand will be hoping to do better after its 0-1 loss dealt by Colombia.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; N Williams, Morata, Olmo

Brazil: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz; Pepe, Rodrygo, Vinicius

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO:

When will the Spain vs Brazil international friendly match start?
The international friendly match between Spain and Brazil will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at 02:00 a.m. IST at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where to watch the Spain vs Brazil international friendly match?
The international friendly match between Spain and Brazil will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
The international friendly match between Spain and Brazil will be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Spain /

Brazil /

Vinicius Junior /

Rodrygo /

Pedri

