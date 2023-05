DC vs CSK: Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live IPL coverage as Delhi Capitals hosts Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings Squad Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh Delhi Capitals Squad David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal IPL 2023: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings looks to ensure playoff spot with win over Delhi Capitals DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: A win against already-eliminated Delhi Capitals would ensure Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings a place in this season's playoffs.