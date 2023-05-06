DC vs RCB Preview

Having spent the longer part of the league in the cellar, Delhi Capitals is understandably desperate to move up the points table. Equally, Royal Challengers Bangalore is keen to break into the top-four bracket.

The two teams - yet to win the Indian Premier League - continue their pursuits at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Saturday following an identical sequence that includes three victories in the last four matches.

Fifth-ranked Bangalore eyes a sixth victory against a side that it beat by 23 runs last month. Much like Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, too, relies heavily on its frontline batters to offset a not-so-effective bowling attack.

