Matches played: 29
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 18
Delhi Capitals won: 10
No Result: 1
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c),Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli , Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Kedar Jadhav.
Having spent the longer part of the league in the cellar, Delhi Capitals is understandably desperate to move up the points table. Equally, Royal Challengers Bangalore is keen to break into the top-four bracket.
The two teams - yet to win the Indian Premier League - continue their pursuits at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Saturday following an identical sequence that includes three victories in the last four matches.
Fifth-ranked Bangalore eyes a sixth victory against a side that it beat by 23 runs last month. Much like Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, too, relies heavily on its frontline batters to offset a not-so-effective bowling attack.
