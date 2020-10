DC vs KKR Predicted XI, Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 16 Updates: Shreyas' Delhi takes on Karthik's Kolkata; Who will win?

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 16 of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Will Delhi include R Ashwin in today's match? We will find out. On the other hand will Tom Banton get a game?

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

The top six of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant and Stoinis is among the strongest Twenty20 (T20) batting units in the IPL.

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Ishant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

The signing of Englishman Tom Banton for the No. 3 position could prove to be the difference for KKR this season.

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Tom Banton (Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Andre Russell (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav