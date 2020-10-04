KXIP vs CSK: MS Dhoni completes 100 IPL catches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni completed 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday.

Dhoni reached the feat with a diving catch to his right off Shardul Thakur's bowling to dismiss KXIP's KL Rahul.

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik is the only other player to have 100 catches as a 'keeper in the competition.

Dhoni, who reached the mark in his 195th game, also has 39 stumpings to his name.