KXIP vs CSK: MS Dhoni completes 100 IPL catches MS Dhoni reached the feat with a diving catch to his right off Shardul Thakur's bowling to dismiss KXIP skipper KL Rahul. Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 21:09 IST MS Dhoni celebrates the dismissal of KL Rahul in the IPL. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 21:09 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni completed 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday.Dhoni reached the feat with a diving catch to his right off Shardul Thakur's bowling to dismiss KXIP's KL Rahul. PUS | KXIP vs CSKKolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik is the only other player to have 100 catches as a 'keeper in the competition.Dhoni, who reached the mark in his 195th game, also has 39 stumpings to his name.