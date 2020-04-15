Like how Rohit Sharma takes players down effortlessly: Jos Buttler

England and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper—batsman Jos Buttler heaped praise on India limited—overs vice captain and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in a Facebook interaction with RR teammate and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the franchise’s page.

Buttler said he was most impressed with Rohit among the current players. “Rohit Sharma... I think is an awesome player. Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style.”

Rohit is ranked only behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the top of the ODI rankings and is the only batsman in the world to have scored three double hundreds in the format. At the 2019 World Cup, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in World Cup matches and became the first ever to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament. He was the highest-scorer with 648 runs.

Buttler played with Rohit at Mumbai Indians in the 2016 and 2017 seasons of the Indian Premier League.

“One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game,” he said.

“He is a really good player with the short ball as well. It’s not really the case now, but I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball.

"But Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground.

“He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down.”

Both Rohit and Buttler would have been pitted against each other in the IPL this year but the season looks set to remain suspended until further notice.