IPL recap: The best of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

The IPL 2020 has been deferred until April 15 following the global concern over the coronavirus outbreak. And with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of receding, the fans may have to wait longer for the T20 action to resume.

Had things been under control, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore would have taken on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Even though RCB has had topsy-turvy outings over the seasons, it has maintained a good track record against the Delhi outfit — which was known as Delhi Daredevils till 2018. In 23 outings in the IPL, RCB has won 14 times, while one game ended in no result. The two teams also locked horns in a Champions League T20 fixture at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, 2009, which RCB had won by eight wickets.

Gayle storm

In the inaugural edition of 2008, Delhi Daredevils, which was then captained by Virender Sehwag, won both the home and away fixtures. In the next season, however, both teams won one game each. Delhi won both the league games in 2010.

However, things started changing from 2011. While it won the lone game that season, in 2012, RCB clinched both the ties against Delhi. And the major highlight of tournament was Chris Gayle’s fascinating performance. Against a star-studded opponent, the Universe Boss clobbered Delhi’s bowling attack and went on to play an unbeaten knock of 128. He was ably supported by Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 73. With the two holding fort, RCB scored 215-1 — its highest total against Delhi.

That, indeed, was a new beginning for RCB.

Unadkat's five-for

In 2013, left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat claimed a five-for against Delhi — which helped RCB clinch a four-run win at the Feroz Shah Kotla. After Kohli’s heroics guided the visiting team to 183, Unadkat ensured that RCB had the last laugh.

Kohli’s team continued to dominate Delhi till 2018. Last year, a rejuvenated Delhi Capitals, however, turned things around as it won both the group fixtures against the Bangalore outfit.

Iyer leads from the front

2019 was a season of new beginnings for the Delhi side, which changed its name from Daredevils to Capitals. And in both the group league matches against RCB, it was captain Shreyas Iyer, who guided the team to win. In the first game in Bengaluru, Iyer slammed 67, while in the home game at Delhi, his innings of 52 helped the team put up a big total. He also stitched a 68-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan — who scored 50.