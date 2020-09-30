IPL 2020: RR vs KKR - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Wednesday.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, and their head-to-head win/loss record is tied 10-10.

Last season, both the sides won the away game against each other. Kolkata thumped Rajasthan by eight wickets with 37 balls to spare in Jaipur, and the Royals edged past the Knight Riders by three wickets with four balls remaining at the Eden Gardens.

During IPL 2014's UAE leg, KKR and RR played out one of the most exciting matches in the tournament's history. After winning the toss in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan posted 152/5 from its 20 overs on the back of Ajinkya Rahane's 72.

In reply, Kolkata scored 152/8, and the game went into Super Over. In the one-over eliminator both the sides managed to make exactly 11 and RR beat KKR on the boundary count rule.

Overall, KKR has won the IPL title twice, while RR has lifted the trophy once. On the other hand, both teams have made the Champions League T20 final once as well.

Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has always enjoyed playing against the Royals, scoring 518 runs at an average of 37 and strike rate of 135.95.

Meanwhile, Australia and RR pacer Andrew Tye has been a tricky customer to deal with for KKR. Tye has taken eight wickets in four games versus the outfit at a strike rate of 11.2.