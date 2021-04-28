CSK vs SRH: Captain Dhoni surprised with Delhi wicket

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets with nine balls in hand on Wednesday and moved to the top of the 2021 Indian Premier League standings.

CSK skipper M. S. Dhoni claimed that he was surprised with how good the Delhi wicket was and went on to laud his bowlers and openers for putting up brilliant performances against SRH.

"The batting was good. But that doesn't mean the bowling was not good. It was a surprisingly good wicket. Whenever we come to Delhi, we never expect a wicket like this," Dhoni told at the post-match interview.

"It was coming on nicely, there was nothing for the spinners as well. Good thing was there was no dew. Last night, we felt 170 was just below par if there's no dew. Brilliant opening partnership," he added.

Dhoni was also delighted with how his team has improved from last year -- when the Super Kings finished a disappointing seventh -- missing out on the IPL playoffs for the first time in their history.

"Overall, if I have to sum it up, the players have taken more responsibility this year. You will be facing adverse things in cricket but ultimately it boils down to how each individual rises to the occasion and gives the extra 10 per cent for the side," said Dhoni.

CSK has played only 13 players this season, the least among all eight teams. Dhoni stressed that the team has always stuck to a specific combination and it's necessary to keep the players on the bench happy.

"Last eight to 10 years, we've not changed a lot of players so they know our approach. Also, we appreciate the players not playing. Only way you can put it forward is by having nice interactions. Keeping the dressing room atmosphere healthy is important. Have to give extra credit to players who've not played so far," he signed off.