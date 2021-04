RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Toss Today Match Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Rahul or Samson in Mumbai

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/7 MATCHES LOST: 5/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 4/7 MATCHES LOST: 3/7

MATCH RESULTS:

RR V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 16 runs

PBKS V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 4 wickets

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 37 runs

RR V RCB - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 8 wickets

MI V RR - MI WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 57 runs

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 46 runs

SRH V RR - SRH WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 5 wickets

RR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 13 runs

RCB V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 7 wickets

CSK V RR - CSK WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 wickets

RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 8 wickets

RR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 8 wickets

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 wickets

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 60 runs

PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 4 LOST: 10

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 1/4 MATCHES LOST: 3/4

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/10 MATCHES LOST: 5/10

MATCH RESULTS:

DC V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY SUPER OVER

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 97 runs

KXIP V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 4 wickets

MI V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 48 runs

KXIP V CSK - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 10 wickets

SRH V KXIP - SRH WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 69 runs

KKR V KXIP - KKR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 2 runs

RCB V KXIP - RCB WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

KXIP V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY SUPER OVER

KXIP V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 5 wickets

KXIP V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 12 runs

KXIP V KKR - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

RR V KXIP - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 7 wickets

CSK V KXIP - CSK WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 9 wickets

