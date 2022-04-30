IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals looks to avenge defeat against Lucknow Super Giants

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be out to exact revenge when it meets Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a return leg fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The DC bowlers ran into a marauding Quinton de Kock in their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) meeting on April 7. The South African wicketkeeper-batter’s 52-ball 80 saw LSG register a convincing six-wicket victory.

DC and LSG head into Sunday’s fixture on the back of emphatic wins over the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, respectively.

The Super Giants’ ordinary bowling performances in the PowerPlay this season may hand the Capitals an early advantage with the franchise possessing a formidable opening pair in Prithvi Shaw and David Warner.

Only Shikhar Dhawan is ahead of Warner when it comes to the number of runs scored in the first six overs since IPL 2016.

The Capitals have scored the second-lowest runs at the death this season (267). They will be wary of the threat posed by the Super Giants bowlers, who have run rings around batters during the slog overs. Lucknow’s 22 wickets in the last four overs is the best by any team, thus far.

A 3:30 pm start means dew won’t be a factor. The track at Wankhede is expected to be hard. Teams batting first have won five of the last seven games at the venue. With a dry outfield and smaller boundaries, the upcoming match has the makings of a power-hitting showdown.