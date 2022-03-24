'It was MS' decision': CSK CEO on Dhoni handing over captaincy to Jadeja

After leading Chennai Super Kings to four Indian Premier League titles, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the captaincy reigns to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday, barely a couple of days ahead of the IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

While the franchise stated that ‘Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond’, the team CEO, Kasi Viswanathan told Sportstar that Dhoni informed the team management before making a decision. “It was MS’ decision. He spoke to the management and then only made the decision half an hour ago,” Viswanathan said a few minutes after the news broke out.

READ: MS Dhoni gives up CSK captaincy, Ravindra Jadeja to lead in IPL 2022

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history, having won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 respectively. “We always respect MS’ decision. He has been the pillar of strength for the franchise and will be a key member of the team,” Viswanathan said.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. “It will be an induction programme for Jaddu and he will do well…” the CEO added.

Dhoni quit international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continued to play the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. Under his captaincy, the team won the title last year.