CSK vs RR: Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Rajasthan had pulled off a last-ball win over CSK on Wednesday with Sandeep Sharma bowling a brilliant 20th over to deny M S Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai 13 April, 2023 09:45 IST
Sanju Samson in action.

Sanju Samson in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings here.

Over rate is proving to be an issue in the IPL again with a lot of games stretching past the four-hour mark.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” read an IPL media advisory.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson fell for a second consecutive duck in IPL 2023.

Samson was cleaned bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for a two-ball duck in the ninth over. A couple of deliveries earlier, Jadeja had sent back Devdutt Padikkal, who was dismissed for 38 off 26 balls.

It was Rajasthan’s third win in four games while CSK suffered their second loss of the season.

