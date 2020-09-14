Home IPL 2020 News IPL: Fair Play award winners of all seasons of Indian Premier League After each game, teams are awarded Fair Play points and the team with the maximum number of points gets the Fair Play Award at the end of the season. Team Sportstar 14 September, 2020 11:27 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor V.V.S. Laxman receiving the 'Fairplay Trophy' at the presentation ceremony after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final. - K.V.S. Giri Team Sportstar 14 September, 2020 11:27 IST To encourage fair play, a special award, amongst a long list of other awards, holds a prominent place in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Fair Play Award - introduced ever since the inception of IPL - is given to a team who has played the entire tournament following the ‘spirit of the game’ guidelines with cricketers showing exemplary sportsmanship.READ: From Gayle to Russell: The hard hitters of IPLAfter each game, teams are awarded Fair Play points and the team with the maximum number of points gets the Fair Play Award at the end of the season. Interestingly, some teams who won the IPL have won the Fair Play Award in the same edition too. Not surprisingly, Chennai Super Kings tops the list.The MS-Dhoni-led side has won the Fair Play Award for a record six times, twice as champions. The yellow brigade bagged the award during the inaugural edition in 2008 and then went on to win on two consecutive occasions - in 2010 and 2011 as IPL champions.Super Kings then won the Fair Play Award three times in a row - from 2013-15, despite missing the tournament on a couple of editions.READ| IPL 2020: Meet the backroom staff of the eight teams Sunrisers Hyderabad stands second in the list as in 2016, the then newly-crowned IPL winners won the award. The Orange Army won it again in 2019.Kings XI Punjab (2009), Rajasthan Royals (2012), Gujarat Lions (2017) and Mumbai Indians (2018) are the other winners. MS-Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has won the Fair Play Award for a record six times, twice as champions. - V. Ganesan Here's the complete list of Fair Play Award winners:2008 - Chennai Super Kings2009 - Kings XI Punjab2010 - Chennai Super Kings2011 - Chennai Super Kings2012 - Rajasthan Royals2013 - Chennai Super Kings2014 - Chennai Super Kings2015 - Chennai Super Kings2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad2017 - Gujarat Lions2018 - Mumbai Indians2019 - Sunrisers Hyderabad Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos