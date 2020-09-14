IPL: Fair Play award winners of all seasons of Indian Premier League

To encourage fair play, a special award, amongst a long list of other awards, holds a prominent place in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Fair Play Award - introduced ever since the inception of IPL - is given to a team who has played the entire tournament following the ‘spirit of the game’ guidelines with cricketers showing exemplary sportsmanship.

After each game, teams are awarded Fair Play points and the team with the maximum number of points gets the Fair Play Award at the end of the season. Interestingly, some teams who won the IPL have won the Fair Play Award in the same edition too. Not surprisingly, Chennai Super Kings tops the list.

The MS-Dhoni-led side has won the Fair Play Award for a record six times, twice as champions. The yellow brigade bagged the award during the inaugural edition in 2008 and then went on to win on two consecutive occasions - in 2010 and 2011 as IPL champions.

Super Kings then won the Fair Play Award three times in a row - from 2013-15, despite missing the tournament on a couple of editions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad stands second in the list as in 2016, the then newly-crowned IPL winners won the award. The Orange Army won it again in 2019.

Kings XI Punjab (2009), Rajasthan Royals (2012), Gujarat Lions (2017) and Mumbai Indians (2018) are the other winners.

