IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Players to watch out for, head-to-head record

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Friday.

Head-to-head: (29 matches - CSK 12 | MI 17)

The two teams have faced each other 29 times in the IPL with MI holding an 17-12 win/loss record over CSK. They have shared a victory each in the now-defunct Champions League T20 (a competition both franchises have won twice) as well.

READ | IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Preview: Dhoni's Super Kings look to rev up campaign

Last IPL meeting:

CSK (166/5 in 19.2 overs) beat MI (162/9 in 20 overs) by five wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on September 19, Saturday. Chennai beat Mumbai by five wickets in the United Arab Emirates on the back of Ambati Rayudu's 48-ball 71 and Faf du Plessis' unbeaten 58. Super Kings bowler Lungi Ngidi took a three-wicket haul against the Indians back then.

Position on the Points Table:

CSK currently occupies the eighth position in the 2020 IPL points table with six points from ten outings, which include three wins and seven losses. Meanwhile, MI is placed third in the standings with 12 points, having won six games and lost three.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

CSK - The franchise has just one win from its last five games (1:4)

MI - The team has four victories in its last five matches (4:1)

Overall, Mumbai has won four IPL titles, while Chennai has three to its name. They have also contested four tournament finals, with MI coming out on top on three occasions.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM CSK & MI)

Most runs

1) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 375

2) Quinton de Kock (MI) - 322

3) Shane Watson (CSK) - 285

4) Rohit Sharma (MI) - 260

5) Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 250

Most Wickets

1) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 15

2) Trent Boult (MI) - 12

3) Rahul Chahar (MI) - 11

4) Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 10

5) Sam Curran (CSK) - 10