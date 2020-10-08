IPL 2020 News IPL match today: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Kings XI Punjab - all you need to know IPL match today: Game 22: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad faces off against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game in Dubai on Thursday. Team Sportstar 08 October, 2020 08:25 IST Team Sportstar 08 October, 2020 08:25 IST Watch: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals - match review KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Rahul Tripathi's knock steals show IPL match today: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - all you need to know MI vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar Yadav's knock, Jasprit Bumrah's four-for More Videos Watch: A Royal collapse and Delhi's all-round performance - DC vs RCB match review Watch: Doubleheader Sunday - MI vs SRH, CSK vs KXIP review RCB vs DC, IPL 2020: RCB struggled with death bowling, admits De Villiers RCB vs DC, IPL 2020: Ashwin hails Stoinis, Shaw after RCB win IPL match today: Game 20 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis shine in emphatic 10-wicket win IPL match today: Game 19 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: From de Kock's fine knock to Boult's terrific spell