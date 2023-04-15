IPL 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after RCB vs DC match

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday to register its second win of IPL 2023. Capitals suffered their fifth consecutive defeat of IPL 2023 and sit at top bottom of the points table.

Bangalore moved up to the seventh spot, going over Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is eighth in the standings.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between RCB and DC: