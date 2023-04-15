IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after RCB vs DC match

IPL Points Table 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday to register its second win of IPL 2023.

CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 19:11 IST
Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Aman Khan of Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday to register its second win of IPL 2023. Capitals suffered their fifth consecutive defeat of IPL 2023 and sit at top bottom of the points table.

Bangalore moved up to the seventh spot, going over Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is eighth in the standings.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between RCB and DC:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals4316+1.588
2Lucknow Super Giants4316+1.048
3Gujarat Titans4316+0.341
4Kolkata Knight Riders4224+0.711
5Chennai Super Kings4224+0.225
6Punjab Kings4224-0.226
7Royal Challengers Bangalore4224-0.316
8Sunrisers Hyderabad4224-0.822
9Mumbai Indians3122-0.879
10Delhi Capitals5050-1.488

