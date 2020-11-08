SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: How Jason Holder turned around the fortunes of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Jason Holder has been instrumental in his team reaching the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE. Coming in as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh, Holder has snapped up 13 wickets - most by any bowler this edition since featuring for Hyderabad - from six matches at an economy of 7.62. With the bat, he has seen the team home in a couple of tense chases. Hyderabad has won five out of the six matches that Holder has played this season.

Holder came into the IPL on the back of an impressive outing in the Caribbean Premier League, where he picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 6.63 and made 192 runs a strike rate of 140.14 for the Barbados Tridents.

However, the West Indies Test captain has not played a T20I since December last year. But Windies coach Phil Simmons had recently said in an interview that Holder is "always in consideration" for T20s. "Jason always has a chance to play T20 cricket," Simmons said. "Let me just clear it up here. This is an odd tour here. The T20 series finishes a day or two days before the first Test match and [Holder] being captain of the Test team, a decision was taken by us as a selection panel that Jason will not be considered for that part. Seeing that he is coming from IPL, he will have one chance to play in the four-day game before the Test match.

"But Jason is always in consideration for T20s. He had two good years at the CPL and now he is having a good tournament at the IPL."

Holder was left out of the T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand. The Caribbean side begins its tour with the T20Is, starting at Eden Park on 27 November.