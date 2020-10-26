Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: KKR vs KXIP, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face off in the 46th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Saturday. Team Sportstar 26 October, 2020 09:17 IST Mayank Agarwal (R) missed KXIP's last game against SRH due to a minor injury, while Dinesh Karthik's poor form will be a concern for KKR (File Photo). - PTI Team Sportstar 26 October, 2020 09:17 IST The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. Head-to-head: (26 matches - KKR 18 | KXIP 8)The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 18-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.READ | Sharjah to host Women's T20 Challenge fixtures Last IPL meeting:KKR (164/6 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (162/5 in 20 overs) by 2 runs.Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 10, Saturday. Kolkata beat Punjab by two runs in the UAE on the back of captain Dinesh Karthik's 29-ball 58 and a half-century from Shubman Gill. Knight Riders bowler Prasidh Krishna had taken a three-wicket haul against Kings XI back then.Position on the Points Table:KKR currently occupies the fourth position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from eleven outings, which include six wins and five losses. Meanwhile, KXIP is placed fifth in the standings with 10 points, having won five games and lost six.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)KKR - The franchise has two victories from its last five games (2:3)KXIP - The team has four wins from its last five matches (4:1)Overall, KKR has won the IPL twice, beating Kings XI by three wickets in one of those finals. The 2014 summit clash is the only final Punjab has ever reached so far.THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & KXIP)Most runs1) K. L. Rahul (KXIP) - 5672) Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 3983) Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) - 3274) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 3215) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 295Most Wickets1) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) - 172) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 123) Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) - 10 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos