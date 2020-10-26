IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

Head-to-head: (26 matches - KKR 18 | KXIP 8)

The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 18-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

Last IPL meeting:

KKR (164/6 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (162/5 in 20 overs) by 2 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 10, Saturday. Kolkata beat Punjab by two runs in the UAE on the back of captain Dinesh Karthik's 29-ball 58 and a half-century from Shubman Gill. Knight Riders bowler Prasidh Krishna had taken a three-wicket haul against Kings XI back then.

Position on the Points Table:

KKR currently occupies the fourth position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from eleven outings, which include six wins and five losses. Meanwhile, KXIP is placed fifth in the standings with 10 points, having won five games and lost six.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

KKR - The franchise has two victories from its last five games (2:3)

KXIP - The team has four wins from its last five matches (4:1)

Overall, KKR has won the IPL twice, beating Kings XI by three wickets in one of those finals. The 2014 summit clash is the only final Punjab has ever reached so far.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & KXIP)

Most runs

1) K. L. Rahul (KXIP) - 567

2) Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 398

3) Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) - 327

4) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 321

5) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 295

Most Wickets

1) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) - 17

2) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 12

3) Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) - 10