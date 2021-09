MI vs KKR Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will face Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Here are all important stats and streaming information.



MI vs KKR Head to Head

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 28

Won: MI - 22, KKR - 6

HS (MI) vs KKR: 21O

LS (MI) vs KKR: 108

HS (KKR) vs MI: 232

LS (KKR) vs MI: 67



Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between MI and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.