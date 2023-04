MI vs RR, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals will look to build on its impressive win over Chennai Super Kings as it takes on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Here is a look at the predicted XIs with the Impact Player rule also enabling teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

RR Predicted XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla,

KKR vs GT Dream 11 Team Prediction Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (VC), Ishan Kishan Batters: Jos Buttler, Yasasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, All-rounders: Cameron Green Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, R Ashwin

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal