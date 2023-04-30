IPL News

MI vs RR LIVE streaming info, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Mumbai vs Rajasthan match today?

MI vs RR: Get the live streaming and telecast details of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 30 April, 2023 06:21 IST
Sanju Samson in action during an IPL 2023 Cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju Samson in action during an IPL 2023 Cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Rajasthan Royals will look to reclaim the top spot at the IPL points table from Gujarat Titans as it takes on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS:

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Sunday, April 30.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will start at 7:30pm IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST

Where can I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app for free.

