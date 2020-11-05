Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians beats Delhi Capitals to enter sixth final MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2020 final after a convincing 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Thursday. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2020 23:08 IST Bumrah rattled Delhi's batting line-up with figures of 4 for 14. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 05 November, 2020 23:08 IST Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2020 final after a convincing 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Thursday.Needing 201 to win, Delhi's chase never got going after the top-order was wiped out cheaply. Trent Boult started with a double-wicket maiden, removing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane before Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan to leave Delhi three down for nought. MI vs DC Highlights: Mumbai enters final of IPL 2020, beats Delhi by 57 runs And when an over later, Shreyas Iyer hit a wide length ball off Bumrah straight to Rohit Sharma at short cover, Mumbai seized the game by the scruff of the neck. Delhi fought back with a counterattacking 71-run sixth wicket stand between Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel. But the Australian all-rounder's dismissal off Bumrah's bowling in the 16th over effectively sealed Mumbai's fate. Bumrah finished with four for 14. IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Suryakumar Yadav first uncapped player to 2000 IPL runs Earlier, Hardik Pandya's 14-ball 37 coupled with Ishan Kishan's 55 off 30 deliveries vaulted Mumbai to a commanding score despite an excellent Ravichandran Ashwin spell and a middle-overs slowdown.Mumbai will face the winner of Qualifier 2 in the final in Dubai on November 10. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos