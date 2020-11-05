IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians beats Delhi Capitals to enter sixth final

Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2020 final after a convincing 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Thursday.

Needing 201 to win, Delhi's chase never got going after the top-order was wiped out cheaply. Trent Boult started with a double-wicket maiden, removing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane before Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan to leave Delhi three down for nought.

MI vs DC Highlights: Mumbai enters final of IPL 2020, beats Delhi by 57 runs

And when an over later, Shreyas Iyer hit a wide length ball off Bumrah straight to Rohit Sharma at short cover, Mumbai seized the game by the scruff of the neck. Delhi fought back with a counterattacking 71-run sixth wicket stand between Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel. But the Australian all-rounder's dismissal off Bumrah's bowling in the 16th over effectively sealed Mumbai's fate. Bumrah finished with four for 14.

IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Suryakumar Yadav first uncapped player to 2000 IPL runs

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's 14-ball 37 coupled with Ishan Kishan's 55 off 30 deliveries vaulted Mumbai to a commanding score despite an excellent Ravichandran Ashwin spell and a middle-overs slowdown.

Mumbai will face the winner of Qualifier 2 in the final in Dubai on November 10.