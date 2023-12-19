Chennai Super Kings signs Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore in IPL auction 2024

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 1.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

CSK and DC started the bidding war for Ravindra before PBKS entered the fray at Rs 1.1 crore. But CSK had the last laugh.

Ravindra made the headlines during the ODI World Cup 2023 in India where he scored 578 runs in 10 innings to end as the fourth-highest run-getter of the competition.

In 18 T20Is for New Zealand, Ravindra has accumulated 145 runs at an average of 13.18 and a strike rate of 117.88.

Ravindra can also bowl left-arm fingerspin and bat down the order if needed.