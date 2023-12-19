MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai Super Kings signs Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore in IPL auction 2024

IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra was signed by Chennai Super Kings for 1.8 cr during the auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 14:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand.
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 1.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

CSK and DC started the bidding war for Ravindra before PBKS entered the fray at Rs 1.1 crore. But CSK had the last laugh.

Ravindra made the headlines during the ODI World Cup 2023 in India where he scored 578 runs in 10 innings to end as the fourth-highest run-getter of the competition.

RELATED | IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates

In 18 T20Is for New Zealand, Ravindra has accumulated 145 runs at an average of 13.18 and a strike rate of 117.88.

Ravindra can also bowl left-arm fingerspin and bat down the order if needed.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

rachin ravindra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player ever, SRH buys him for Rs 20.5 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player, goes to SRH for Rs 20.50 Cr; Rachin, Shardul to play for CSK
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2024: Gerald Coetzee signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player ever
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Super Kings signs Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore in IPL auction 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction 2024: Gerald Coetzee signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player ever, SRH buys him for Rs 20.5 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2024: Shardul Thakur sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Super Kings signs Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore in IPL auction 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player ever, SRH buys him for Rs 20.5 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player, goes to SRH for Rs 20.50 Cr; Rachin, Shardul to play for CSK
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2024: Gerald Coetzee signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player ever
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Super Kings signs Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore in IPL auction 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment