New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 1.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.
CSK and DC started the bidding war for Ravindra before PBKS entered the fray at Rs 1.1 crore. But CSK had the last laugh.
Ravindra made the headlines during the ODI World Cup 2023 in India where he scored 578 runs in 10 innings to end as the fourth-highest run-getter of the competition.
RELATED | IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates
In 18 T20Is for New Zealand, Ravindra has accumulated 145 runs at an average of 13.18 and a strike rate of 117.88.
Ravindra can also bowl left-arm fingerspin and bat down the order if needed.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player ever, SRH buys him for Rs 20.5 crore
- IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player, goes to SRH for Rs 20.50 Cr; Rachin, Shardul to play for CSK
- IPL auction 2024: Gerald Coetzee signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore
- IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player ever
- Chennai Super Kings signs Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore in IPL auction 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE