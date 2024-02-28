ISL 2023-24: FC Goa draws with Mumbai City to climb above Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City FC dropped points against FC Goa with a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena, here on Wednesday.

The West Coast Derby has often produced fireworks, but FC Goa has not won against Mumbai City FC in the ISL in over four years.

It entered this clash chasing their first win and was dealt an early challenge from Iker Guarrotxena, who tested Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem early on with a curling free-kick, which the goalkeeper managed to palm away to keep scores level.

The Islanders drew the first blood soon in the second half though, with a newly rejuvenated Vikram Pratap Singh putting the home team ahead by tapping in a cross by Bipin Singh in the 46th minute.

Bipin had made an instant impact by bagging a brace after coming off the bench away from home against Chennaiyin FC, and he was influential tonight too, with his cross outmaneuvering the entire FC Goa defence to land at Vikram’s feet on the far post on the left side.

The attacker hammered the ball in, but his counterpart Mohammad Yasir ensured that the Gaurs didn’t succumb to their fourth straight loss in a row.

Just after the hour mark, Spanish striker Carlos Martinez laid the ball in the path of Yasir on the inside channel of the left flank. The attacking midfielder, who joined the team in January from Hyderabad FC, took on Rahul Bheke, drilling the ball into the back of the net with his left foot.

The draw kept the host side’s position unchanged in the standings while FC Goa climbed to fourth in the standings, surpassing Kerala Blasters - which is level on points with the Gaurs - on goal difference.