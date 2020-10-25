RCB vs CSK: Who is Chennai Super Kings debutant Monu Kumar?

Chennai Super Kings handed Jharkhand pacer Monu Kumar a debut against Royal Challengers in the 2020 Indian Premier League in Dubai on Sunday.

Monu has been with the franchise since 2018, when he was bought for 20 lakh rupees. The right-arm medium fast bowler has featured in 22 T20s for his state side.

Hailing from Ranchi like his CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Monu has represented Bihar and the Indian U-19 teams as well. He's taken 25 wickets in the shortest format at an economy rate of 6.90.

Monu had travelled to the United Arab Emirates with the junior India cricket team for the 2014 U-19 World Cup. He claimed four wickets in three matches back then, and was part of an outfit which included the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson. He even featured in India's quarterfinal loss to England that year.

Twelve wickets from eight games during Jharkhand's run to the 2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's Super League got Monu an IPL contract with CSK.

The 25-year-old has 11 dismissals to his name in 10 List-A outings, but he is yet to make his First-class debut. His best bowling figures in the T20 format is four wickets for 14 runs.