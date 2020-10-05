RCB vs DC: Ashwin warns Finch, doesn't mankad him

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin warned Australian opener Aaron Finch for backing up too much at the non-striker's end when his Delhi Capitals (DC) side took on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The incident took place during the third over of RCB's run-chase. Ashwin was getting ready to bowl to Devdutt Padikkal, and Finch had gone a long way outside the crease at the other end. The DC bowler paused his bowling action to warn Finch, instead of running him out or mankading him.

Ashwin had mankaded Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler last IPL when he was the captain of Kings XI Punjab. His action was received with divided opinions across the cricketing world, with some supporting him and others criticising him.

The 34-year-old international had also mankaded Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne during an ODI in Australia. But the appeal was withdrawn by then Indian skipper Virender Sehwag after consultation with Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, ahead of the tournament, Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting had claimed that he wasn't a fan of the mode of dismissal at the non-striker's end. This could have something to do with Ashwin not mankading Finch.

“Although the mankading is a very simple playing law in the game. It is one law I am not happy with and I am a part of the rules and law committee with the MCC,” he had said during that time.

The Royal Challengers are chasing a target of 197 against the Capitals, and a win for either side in this outing will propel them to the top of the 2020 IPL standings.