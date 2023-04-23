RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli completes 100 catches in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli completed 100 catches in the Indian Premier League during the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Kohli achieved this feat with the catch of Devdutt Padikal (52 off 34 balls) off David Willey’s delivery. Shortly after, the 34-year-old caught one in the deep to dismiss Yasashvi Jaiswal, who provided anchor to Padikal’s demolition job with a 37-ball 47.

Asked to bat first by Sanju Samson, RCB suffered an early setback as Trent Boult scalped Kohli on the very first ball. But a 127-run third wicket stand between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell helped their side reach 189/9 in 20 overs.

Kohli, was roped in as stand-in captain after regular skipper du Plessis suffered a rib injury early in the tournament this year.

Kohli currently occupies the third spot in most catches list with 101 catches in 230 matches. Former Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina leads the chart with 109 catches in 205 games.

Most catches in IPL: