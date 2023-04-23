IPL News

RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli completes 100 catches in IPL

Kohli achieved this feat with the catch of Devdutt Padikal (52 off 34 balls) off David Willey’s delivery.

Team Sportstar
23 April, 2023 18:46 IST
23 April, 2023 18:46 IST
RCB’s Virat Kohli celebrates with Glenn Maxwell.

RCB’s Virat Kohli celebrates with Glenn Maxwell. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kohli achieved this feat with the catch of Devdutt Padikal (52 off 34 balls) off David Willey’s delivery.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli completed 100 catches in the Indian Premier League during the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Kohli achieved this feat with the catch of Devdutt Padikal (52 off 34 balls) off David Willey’s delivery. Shortly after, the 34-year-old caught one in the deep to dismiss Yasashvi Jaiswal, who provided anchor to Padikal’s demolition job with a 37-ball 47.

IPL 2023: Follow RCB vs RR match LIVE

Asked to bat first by Sanju Samson, RCB suffered an early setback as Trent Boult scalped Kohli on the very first ball. But a 127-run third wicket stand between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell helped their side reach 189/9 in 20 overs.

Kohli, was roped in as stand-in captain after regular skipper du Plessis suffered a rib injury early in the tournament this year.

Kohli currently occupies the third spot in most catches list with 101 catches in 230 matches. Former Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina leads the chart with 109 catches in 205 games.

Most catches in IPL:

PlayerMatchesCatches
1Suresh Raina205109
2Keiron Pollard 189103
3Virat Kohli*230101
4Rohit Sharma23398
5Shikar Dhawan21093

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us