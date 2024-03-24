MagazineBuy Print

RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match to be played on Sunday.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 06:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes with the team on the first day of the training session at Ekana stadium , in Lucknow.
Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes with the team on the first day of the training session at Ekana stadium , in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes with the team on the first day of the training session at Ekana stadium , in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, in the Indian Premier League season opener for both sides.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be held on March 24, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian.
Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

