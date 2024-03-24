RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, in the Indian Premier League season opener for both sides.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be held on March 24, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.