SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today match in Dubai: Delhi aims to seal playoffs berth; Toss, Team News, Playing XI shortly

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage as Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Delhi Capitals in Match 47 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:30 pm.

Head-to-head: (16 matches- SRH 10| DC 6)

The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated the fixture by winning it 10 times.

Last IPL meeting:

SRH (162/4 in 20 overs) beat DC (147/7 in 20 overs) by 15 runs.

The Preview

The final lap of games leading to the playoffs is a tricky stage in the Indian Premier League. A big-margin victory or an under-par score game can decide the fate of a few teams huddling for the third and fourth spot. An inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate for victory against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday to stay afloat in the tournament.

Though DC lost two in a row, it will start favourites against SRH. With 14 points, Shreyas Iyer’s side is second on the table and a win away from making the playoffs for the second straight year.

Match details

Match No. 47, SRH vs DC

Dubai International Stadium

Time: 7.30 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad (probable XI): David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T. Natarajan

Delhi Capitals (probable XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad