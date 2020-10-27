IPL 2020: SRH vs DC- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 47 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.

Head-to-head: (16 matches- SRH 10| DC 6)

The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated the fixture by winning it 10 times.

Last IPL meeting:

SRH (162/4 in 20 overs) beat DC (147/7 in 20 overs) by 15 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 8, Thursday. The Hyderabad-based franchise handed the Delhi-based side a 15-run defeat, courtesy impressive performances from Rashid Khan (3/14), David Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (53).

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

SRH- Hyderabad's form has dipped sharply recently, as it has lost four of its last five matches (1:4)

DC- Delhi, which occupied the top spot in the table, has stuttered in the recent past by losing two matches on the trot before this contest (3:2)

Current position in the table:

SRH (7th): After four wins and seven losses from 10 matches, Hyderabad currently sits seventh in the points table with eighth points.

DC (2nd): Delhi is placed second in the points table after bagging 14 points from 11 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost four.

Top performers so far-SRH :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (370) Rashid Khan (14) Jonny Bairstow (345) T. Natarajan (11) Manish Pandey (310) Khaleel Ahmed (8)

Top performers so far-DC :