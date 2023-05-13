IPL News

SRH vs LSG head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants stats, numbers

LSG vs SRH: Here are the head-to-head numbers and stats ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
13 May, 2023 06:16 IST
Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad scores the winning run against Rajasthan Royals.

Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad scores the winning run against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the 58th game of IPL 2023 at the RGI Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The two teams have met just twice before. Lucknow got the better of Hyderabad by five wickets earlier this season.

LSG VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 5 wickets (Lucknow; 2023)

Sunrisers Hyderabad record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Games played - 49

Wins - 31

This will be LSG’s first game at the RGI Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats
Matches: 69
Highest Total: 231/2 by SRH vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019
Highest Run Chase: 217/7 by Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers in 2008
Lowest Total: 80 all-out by Delhi Daredevils vs SRH in 2013
Average 1st Innings Score: 159

