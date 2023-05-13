SRH vs LSG head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants stats, numbers

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the 58th game of IPL 2023 at the RGI Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The two teams have met just twice before. Lucknow got the better of Hyderabad by five wickets earlier this season.

LSG VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 2 Lucknow Super Giants won: 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 5 wickets (Lucknow; 2023)

Sunrisers Hyderabad record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Games played - 49

Wins - 31

This will be LSG’s first game at the RGI Stadium.