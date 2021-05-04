SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match expected to go ahead, RR-CSK set to be rescheduled

The Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to go ahead as scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

While a format advisory from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaited, multiple sources in the Board and the franchises, have confirmed to Sportstar that as of now the fixture will go ahead.

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach L. Balaji testing positive for COVID-19, there were talks that Mumbai Indians players might have to go for hard quarantine since they also came in close contact with Balaji during their last game, last week.

However, it is learnt that the team has had regular tests and the results are negative. "As of now, there is no change in schedule. The match is on," a Board official said.

With so much uncertainty, the SRH management had sought clarity from the Board and they were told that things will go ahead as planned. "Obviously, if there is a last minute positive result, then there could be some changes. But for now, the match is on," the source said.

RR-CSK game set to be rescheduled

With CSK players in hard quarantine, Wednesday's fixture against Rajasthan Royals is set to be rescheduled. As per the protocol, if a player tests positive, the teams will have to go for hard quarantine for six days and that's why, the CSK management believes that it won't be possible to go ahead with the scheduled fixture.

"We have informed the BCCI about Balaji testing positive and that he came in close contact with other support staff. So as per the rules, we are in quarantine for six days. We are waiting to formally hear from the BCCI," a top CSK official told Sportstar.

As of now, no other players in the CSK camp have tested positive.