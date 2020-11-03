SRH vs MI, IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma says he is absolutely fine when asked about hamstring tear

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma surprised everyone when he came out to lead the side against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday only hours after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated the India opener's omission from the Australia tour was due to the possibility of recurrence of his hamstring tear.



Rohit, later in a post-match interview, even went on to confirm that he has completely recovered from the injury he picked up during Mumbai's Super Over loss to Kings XI Punjab on October 18.



"I was happy to be back. It's been a while. I'm looking forward to play a few more games here. Let's see what happens. It [hamstring] is absolutely fine," he said, before going on to add how the side's defeat against David Warner and Co. was probably the worst of the season.



"Not the day we want to remember. This is probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try out a few things but it didn't go our way.

"You want to leave this loss behind as quickly as possible. We'll get back to the drawing board and figure things out [ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Thursday]," the 33-year-old said.



'RCB are a great team, very well led by Kohli'



Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, meanwhile, said he would look to carry forward the momentum in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. "We try and put our best foot forward and have a never-say-die attitude. If we can take this performance and momentum into the next game we'll be really happy. RCB are a great team, very well led by Virat [Kohli]. They have a lot of danger in their side. We beat them in the final in 2016 and I am excited for the challenge in a do-or-die game," the Australian top-order batsman signed off.