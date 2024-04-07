MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs GT: Yash Thakur takes first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024

Yash took the wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Noor Ahmed in the nineteenth over, sealing a win for LSG and recorded the best bowling figures of this season.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 23:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants’ Yash Thakur celebrates fifer against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.
Lucknow Super Giants’ Yash Thakur celebrates fifer against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants’ Yash Thakur celebrates fifer against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Lucknow Super Giants’ fast bowler Yash Thakur took the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024 in its win against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Yash bowled 3.5 overs, took five wickets and conceded 30 runs against the Titans.

The first wicket came in the fifth over as Yash’s mean yorker dismissed Titans’ captain, Shubman Gill. In the fifteenth over, Yash took a maiden and double wicket of Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan turning the game on its heels.

Finally, in the nineteenth over, Yash took the wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Noor Ahmed, sealing the win for the Super Giants and recording the first ever fifer in this season of IPL.

The pacer has taken six wickets in three matches and has registered an economy of 10.25 in the tournament so far.

Best bowling figures in IPL 2024 till LSG vs GT match:

1) 5/30 - Yash Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Gujarat Titans

2) 4/29 - Mustafizur Rahman (Chennai Super Kings) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

3) 4/34 - Gerald Coetzee (Mumbai Indians) vs Delhi Capitals

4) 3/11 - Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) vs Mumbai Indians

5) 3/11 - Krunal Pandya (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Gujarat Titans

Related stories

Related Topics

Yash Thakur /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Gujarat Titans /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Lucknow Super Giants registers maiden win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Yash Thakur’s fifer seals Lucknow Super Giants’ first win over Gujarat Titans
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. LSG vs GT: Yash Thakur takes first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 4: Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura; Gukesh up against Caruana; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field due to a side strain after bowling one over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Yash Thakur’s fifer seals Lucknow Super Giants’ first win over Gujarat Titans
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs GT: Yash Thakur takes first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field due to a side strain after bowling one over
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Pollard told me to express myself before I went out to bat, says Shepherd
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Lucknow Super Giants registers maiden win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Yash Thakur’s fifer seals Lucknow Super Giants’ first win over Gujarat Titans
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. LSG vs GT: Yash Thakur takes first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 4: Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura; Gukesh up against Caruana; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field due to a side strain after bowling one over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment