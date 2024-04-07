LSG vs GT: Yash Thakur takes first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants’ fast bowler Yash Thakur took the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024 in its win against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Yash bowled 3.5 overs, took five wickets and conceded 30 runs against the Titans.

The first wicket came in the fifth over as Yash’s mean yorker dismissed Titans’ captain, Shubman Gill. In the fifteenth over, Yash took a maiden and double wicket of Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan turning the game on its heels.

Finally, in the nineteenth over, Yash took the wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Noor Ahmed, sealing the win for the Super Giants and recording the first ever fifer in this season of IPL.

The pacer has taken six wickets in three matches and has registered an economy of 10.25 in the tournament so far.

Best bowling figures in IPL 2024 till LSG vs GT match:

1) 5/30 - Yash Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Gujarat Titans

2) 4/29 - Mustafizur Rahman (Chennai Super Kings) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

3) 4/34 - Gerald Coetzee (Mumbai Indians) vs Delhi Capitals

4) 3/11 - Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) vs Mumbai Indians

5) 3/11 - Krunal Pandya (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Gujarat Titans