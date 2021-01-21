Rajasthan Royals trades Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals has traded its batsman Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal, ahead of Indian Premier League 2021.

Uthappa was picked up by the Royals at the IPL auction for the 2020 season and played 12 games for the franchise, contributing across various positions in the batting line-up.

Rajasthan Royals' COO, Jake Lush McCrum said: "We'd like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us. He provided significant value building into the season in our camps in Guwahati and Nagpur, and his speech during our World Cup winners session during the season was one of the most powerful we have heard.

"We do have depth with regards to openers in our squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, we thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. We'd like to wish Robbie all the best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that."

Speaking on the development, Uthappa said, "I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021."