Videos SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Saha, Warner, Rashid keep Sunrisers' Playoffs hopes alive DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 review: A century stand between David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha coupled with an economical show with the ball by Rashid Khan helped Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs. Team Sportstar Dubai 28 October, 2020 00:02 IST Team Sportstar Dubai 28 October, 2020 00:02 IST KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Mandeep, Gayle fifties help Punjab beat Kolkata IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Jordan, Arshdeep help Punjab beat Hyderabad More Videos KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Varun's five-for, Rana-Narine partnership help Kolkata beat Delhi IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for Stephen Fleming: CSK lost the game in the powerplay itself IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Players to watch out for, head-to-head record IPL 2020 match today: RR vs SRH- Head-to-head, form guide, star players KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Siraj's two maidens, three wickets decimate Knight Riders KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: From Dhawan's second consecutive hundred to Pooran's quickfire fifty