Dhoni Response System: CSK captain’s best quotes in IPL

Over the years, MS Dhoni has entertained us, not just in the field, but also outside of it with his witty comments.

Recently, the 41-year-old pulled one over commentator Danny Morrison, who managed to sneak in a retirement releated question to Dhoni during the toss of CSK’s game against Lucknow Super Giants. “Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?” asked Morrison.

Dhoni offered a cheeky reply, “You’ve decided it is my last,” much to the joy of his millions of fans.

Here are some of his other memorable quotes from the IPL.

But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland

Ahead of his side’s IPL home game against Rajasthan Royals this season, which was his 200th game as CSK captain in the IPL, Dhoni compared the unusually cold Chennai weather to Switzerland.

MS Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai. | Photo Credit: R. Parthibhan/AP

“It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland.”

Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something

At a promotional event ahead of the 2023 season, a fan asked Dhoni about his retirement plans. The CSK captain was once again at his cryptic best. “There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something.”

I have quite a few cars and bikes in my garage, I don’t use all of them always

In the 2018 season, CSK made the finals by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1. Before the final, Dhoni was aksed why he didn’t opt to use Harbhajan Singh against SRH in the playoffs, despite him being one of the leading bowlers of the side that season. “I have quite a few cars and bikes in my garage, I don’t use all of them always,” replied Dhoni.

“If I tell everyone what it is, then they (CSK) won’t buy me at the auctions

When Dhoni was asked by Harsha Bhogle about CSK’s secret to reaching so many playoffs, the CSK skipper had a funny answer.

N. Srinivasan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, India Cements Ltd., and Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni during the team’s practice session. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

“If I tell everyone what it is, then they (CSK) won’t buy me at the auctions. It’s a trade secret. The crowd support and franchise’s support are key of course.”

We will try the laundry, that’s good, will keep us clean

After the spot-fixing scandal of IPL 2013, Dhoni was asked about its effect on the national team and how would he contribute to keeping IPL clean. “We will try the laundry, that’s good, will keep us clean,” replied a calm Dhoni.

Don’t get jealous of IPL

During India’s disastrous 2014 England Test tour, Dhoni was asked if his players would want to skip the IPL and travel to England to prepare for the series by playing in English County.

Dhoni’s response was sharp. “Ask the BCCI about it. And don’t get jealous of IPL.”

The Kattappa Question

In 2017, most of India wanted to know one thing - Why did Katappa kill Baahubali? Eventually the question found its way to a clueless Dhoni, who laughed and said, “See, no one answered me when I asked them.”

“I didn’t get a chance to watch the movie but definitely, I love to watch the movie. Don’t tell us the answer, I would love to know the answer by watching the movie,” he added.

He’s still my first Test wicket

During his brief stint at Rising Pune Supergiant, Dhoni displayed his quick reflexes to shut down Kevin Pietersen.

Delhi Daredevils batsman Kevin Pietersen plays a shot to the boundary as M.S. Dhoni looks on in IPL 2012. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S/The Hindu

“Manoj, just tell MS that I am a better golfer than him,” Pietersen told Manoj Tiwary, who miced up for the game. Tiwary duly conveyed the message to Dhoni.

“He’s still my first Test wicket,” Dhoni immediately shot back, invoking laughs from everyone.

It will be a mistake if we just respect Mumbai – most of the teams are all dangerous

M.S. Dhoni and MI’s captain Rohit Sharma during the 2019 IPL final toss. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS/The Hindu

Sanjay Manjrekar questioned Dhoni whether his team respected Rohit Sharma’s side more than any other team.

In his reply, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “It will be a mistake if we just respect Mumbai – most of the teams are all dangerous. Mumbai is a very balanced side and they have a squad that can do well in all conditions. You try to break down the process into small things. We don’t think too much about the playoffs,” he added.

250 would have been close to that

After his side lost a match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi in the 2021 IPL, Dhoni made a sarcastic comment, targeting the high-scoring nature of the pitch. When Ian Bishop asked Dhoni if 190 was an above par socre, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain said, “250 would have been close to that. ”