Mumbai Indians: Foreign players, support staff have reached destinations safely

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday said that all its foreign players and support staff have reached their respective destinations safely after the IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended midway into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe & sound. Paltan, make sure you follow all safety protocols. Stay at home. Stay safe," MI said in a message on its Twitter handle.

A total of 14 foreign players and support staff of MI left India on May 4.

While Kieron Pollard had reached Trinidad safely, South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen landed in Johannesburg.

READ | Chetan Sakariya's father dies of COVID-19

The franchise's Australian players Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile and support staff members, including chief coach Mahela Jayawardene have reached Maldives via a charter flight, and they will serve a 14-day quarantine there.

MI's New Zealand players, including the likes of Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult and support staff, have reached Auckland via a charter flight arranged by the franchise.