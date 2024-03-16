MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL memories: Sai Kishore – Spinning into the spotlight

The IPL extravaganza has put an otherwise shy and soft-spoken Sai Kishore front and centre of Indian cricket’s assembly line of talent.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 12:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
The lanky Sai Kishor<modify>e has won back-to-back IPL titles </modify>with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
The lanky Sai Kishor<modify>e has won back-to-back IPL titles </modify>with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

The lanky Sai Kishor<modify>e has won back-to-back IPL titles </modify>with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Agile and athletic, R. Sai Kishore has been one of the masterminds of Tamil Nadu’s recent white-ball success. The lanky Sai Kishore has won back-to-back IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The dedication and usefulness that the 27-year-old bowler brings to the pitch sparked debate among fans as to whether CSK should have given him a game over the three seasons, he was part of its squad. “Although I did not get a game during my three seasons with CSK, the Rs 20 lakh contract made a big difference. Before that, I had to pay for kits and training from my pocket. After I joined CSK, all that was taken care of. I was able to focus entirely on the game and not worry about the finances,” Sai Kishore had told Sportstar earlier.

Nevertheless, the Titans signed him at the IPL mega auction in 2022 for a whopping Rs 3 crore, 15 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

ALSO READ
IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime

His frugal left-arm spin ultimately proved to be the ideal foil to Rashid Khan in the Titans set-up, with Kishore’s six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of under eight proving crucial in GT’s title run in 2022. However, he did not play a single game in 2023.

Recently, Sai Kishore, having taken over Tamil Nadu’s full-time captaincy in this Ranji Trophy season, led the team to its first Ranji Trophy semifinal since 2016–17. He even made his international debut last year during the first quarterfinal against Nepal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, snapping up one wicket for 25 runs in his four overs.

Sai Kishore’s few charms lie in the background, not centre stage, like when he couldn’t be spotted with his jubilant teammates on the top tier during GT’s open-top bus parade in 2022 because “I am a little shy, so I did not go up (smiles).”

One of the fascinations of IPL is that it is simultaneously intensely local and utterly globalised, with all the high-octane action it brings. And this T20 extravaganza has put an otherwise soft-spoken Sai Kishore front and centre of GT’s attack and Indian cricket’s assembly line of talent.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Sai Kishore /

Chennai Super Kings /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL memories: Sai Kishore – Spinning into the spotlight
    Ayan Acharya
  2. IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime
    Santadeep Dey
  3. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
  5. WSL: Chelsea goes three points clear with 3-1 home win over Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. IPL memories: Sai Kishore – Spinning into the spotlight
    Ayan Acharya
  2. IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime
    Santadeep Dey
  3. IPL 2024: From Dhoni to Cummins, meet the 10 captains who will lead the sides in the upcoming season
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings handed injury scare after Pathirana sustains hamstring problem
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hires Lance Klusener as assistant coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL memories: Sai Kishore – Spinning into the spotlight
    Ayan Acharya
  2. IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime
    Santadeep Dey
  3. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
  5. WSL: Chelsea goes three points clear with 3-1 home win over Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment