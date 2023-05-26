GT vs MI: Shubman Gill registers highest score in IPL playoffs, breaks Sehwag’s record

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill recorded the highest score by a batter in an IPL playoff during his side’s Qualifier 2 game against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.
Gill overtook the mark set by Virendra Sehwag, who scored 122 for Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in 2014.
The right-hander’s 60-ball 129 is also the second-highest score by an Indian - behind KL Rahul’s 132 for Punjab Kings in 2020.
During his breath-taking knock, which was studded with seven fours and 10 sixes, Gill became the second Indian and fourth overall to breach the 800-run mark. Gill also notched up his third IPL century of the season, becoming the second Indian after Kohli to record three or more tons in an IPL season.
Most runs in an IPL season
|Name and Year
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2016
|16
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|4
|7
|113
|Jos Buttler (RR) - 2022
|17
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|Shubman Gill (GT) - 2023
|16
|851
|60.78
|156.43
|3
|5
|129
|David Warner (SRH) - 2016
|17
|848
|60.57
|151.42
|0
|9
|93*
|Kane Williamson (SRH) - 2018
|17
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|0
|8
|84
(Stats updated during GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match)