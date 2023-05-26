GT vs MI: Shubman Gill registers highest score in IPL playoffs, breaks Sehwag’s record

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill recorded the highest score by a batter in an IPL playoff during his side’s Qualifier 2 game against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Gill overtook the mark set by Virendra Sehwag, who scored 122 for Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in 2014.

The right-hander’s 60-ball 129 is also the second-highest score by an Indian - behind KL Rahul’s 132 for Punjab Kings in 2020.

During his breath-taking knock, which was studded with seven fours and 10 sixes, Gill became the second Indian and fourth overall to breach the 800-run mark. Gill also notched up his third IPL century of the season, becoming the second Indian after Kohli to record three or more tons in an IPL season.

Most runs in an IPL season

Name and Year Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Highest Score Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2016 16 973 81.08 152.03 4 7 113 Jos Buttler (RR) - 2022 17 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116 Shubman Gill (GT) - 2023 16 851 60.78 156.43 3 5 129 David Warner (SRH) - 2016 17 848 60.57 151.42 0 9 93* Kane Williamson (SRH) - 2018 17 735 52.50 142.44 0 8 84

(Stats updated during GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match)