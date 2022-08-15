Ireland will look to bounce back in the Twenty-20 International series against Afghanistan on Monday following its 22 runs defeat to the visiting side in the third T20I. Currently, Ireland is leading the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches.

Now, as the Afghans are back in form, they will be confident of bringing the series to level and sending it to the decider on August 17.

However, a win by Ireland in the fourth T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast will see the host clinching the series.

In the previous match, Afghanistan posted a mammoth 189 for 5, with its top-order excelling with the bat. Young Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored the fourth half-century of his career, while Najibullah Zadran played out blitzkrieg innings of 42 off 18 balls. His innings was studded with five sixes.

In response, Ireland's top-order chocked under pressure, losing four wickets in the Powerplay. Lorcan Tucker (31 off 21) tried to rebuild the innings, but his stay was cut short by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Although the lower order batters Geroge Dockrell scored an unbeaten 58 off 37 and Fin Hand played a 36 runs knock, their efforts were not enough for the host to pull off a win. Ireland was eventually restricted to 167 for 9 in 20 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq was Afghanistan's most successful bowler. He took three wickets for 38 runs in four overs.

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I Live Streaming Details

When is Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match?

The 4th T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on August 15, 2022.

What time will Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match start?

The 4th T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match in India?

There won't be any telecast of the Ireland and Afghanistan 4th T20I match.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Afghanistan (AFG) 4th T20I match in India?

The live streaming of Ireland and Afghanistan 4th T20I will be on FanCode app and website.

Where will the 4th T20I match Ireland vs Afghanistan be played?

The 4th T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad