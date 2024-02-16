MagazineBuy Print

Ishan Kishan skips Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final round match

Ishan’s reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL forced the BCCI to make a minimum number of Ranji Trophy games mandatory for players in order to be eligible for the cash-rich league’s lucrative auction pool.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 11:23 IST , Jamshedpur - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Ishan Kishan has missed matches since returning midway through the national team’s South Africa tour. | Photo Credit: AFP
Ishan Kishan has missed matches since returning midway through the national team’s South Africa tour. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ishan Kishan’s absence from the Ranji Trophy continued as the wicketkeeper-batter, who plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, skipped the final round of matches that started on Friday, a move that will not go down well with BCCI.

Ishan’s reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL forced the BCCI to make a minimum number of Ranji Trophy games mandatory for players in order to be eligible for the cash-rich league’s lucrative auction pool.

Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer are also missing in action in the ongoing final round of matches that started across venues. Iyer was, however, having issues with his lower back and groin.

These three players - Ishan, Chahar and Iyer - were specifically told to play for their respective state teams in first-class cricket.

In the absence of Ishan, Kumar Kushagra continued doing wicket-keeping duties for Jharkhand.

Jharkhand, which has only one win and 10 points from six matches so far, is playing Rajasthan at home in their final round.

The manner in which Ishan has missed matches since returning midway through the national team’s South Africa tour, citing “travel fatigue,” hasn’t gone down well with the men who matter in the Indian cricket establishment.

More so after it was found that he was training in Baroda with his new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya while his state team languished near bottom of group A table in Ranji.

There is a general consensus that a strict policy needs to be adhered to so that a group of young players don’t make “playing IPL to IPL” a habit.

Related Topics

Ishan Kishan /

Deepak Chahar /

Shreyas Iyer

