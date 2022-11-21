Cricket

Jagadeesan’s 277 vs Arunachal Pradesh: All major List A records broken by Tamil Nadu batter against Arunachal Pradesh

TN vs AP: Here are all records broken by Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan during his double ton against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru.

21 November, 2022 14:01 IST
Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan broke a slew of List A records during his team’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan broke a slew of List A records during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN

Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan broke a slew of List A records during his team’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Riding on hundreds by Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan, Tamil Nadu became the first team to amass a 500-plus total in a List A game.

Below are some records broken by Jagadeesan during his barnstorming innings.

Jagadeesan’s 277 against Arunachal Pradesh is the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket. The previous highest was 268 by Alistair Brown against Glamorgan in 2002. It is also the highest in all List A cricket, overtaking Sripali Weerakkody’s unbeaten 271 against Pushpadana Ladies in the 2007 Sri Lanka Women’s One-Day tournament.

Jagadeesan’s five hundreds in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy are also the most by any batter in one edition of the competition.

Jagadeesan became the first player to score centuries in five consecutive innings in men’s List A cricket. Previously, Kumar Sangakkara in 2014-15, Alviro Petersen in 2015-16 and Devdutt Padikkal in 2020-21 had hit four hundreds in a row.

Jagadeesan’s 114-ball 200 is also the joint-fastest in men’s List A cricket. Australian opener Travis Head took 114 balls for his double hundred against Queensland in the Marsh One-Day Cup in 2021.

Jagadeesan’s 15 sixes are also the most by any batter in a Vijay Hazare Trophy innings. The previous best was 12 sixes by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2019-20 season.

Jagadeesan and Sudharsan’s first-wicket stand of 416 is the highest ever for any wicket in men’s List A cricket. The previous best was 372 between Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for the second wicket against Zimbabwe in 2015.

