Cricket

Buttler ‘progressing well’ ahead of T20 World Cup

Reuters
29 September, 2022 08:12 IST
Jos Buttler of England looks on during a Nets Session at the National Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan.

Jos Buttler of England looks on during a Nets Session at the National Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said he is making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury but will not rush his return ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins in just over two weeks.

The 32-year-old, who has not played since August 18 after sustaining the injury playing in The Hundred, is currently with the England squad in Pakistan, watching the team from the sidelines in their seven-match T20 series.

Also read: T20 World Cup, 17 days to go: Top moments - New Zealand stuns India in Napur in 2016 T20WC opener

"I am progressing well," Buttler told the media. "It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner, we are taking a cautious approach.

"I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play, but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play."

The World Cup takes place in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

