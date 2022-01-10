Cricket

Kohli: I'm absolutely fit for third SA v IND Test

Virat Kohli says he is fit to play the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town after missing the second Test.

PTI
10 January, 2022 15:26 IST

Virat Kohli missed the second Test against South Africa due to an upper back spasm.   -  GETTY IMAGES

PTI
10 January, 2022 15:26 IST

India captain Virat Kohli has said he is fit to play the third Test against South Africa, which begins on Tuesday in Cape Town.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App