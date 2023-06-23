MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC suspends USA’s Kyle Phillip from bowling in international cricket

The 26-year-old was reported by the match officials following his side’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies on June 18, 2023.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 12:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

United States player Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect due to “an illegal bowling action”, ICC said in a release.

The 26-year-old was reported by the match officials following his side’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies on June 18, 2023.

The Event Panel reviewed match footage of Phillip’s bowling action and concluded that he employs an illegal bowling action and as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is suspended from bowling in international cricket.

Phillip’s suspension shall remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes that his bowling action is legal.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC suspends USA’s Kyle Phillip from bowling in international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Victor Wembanyama - NBA all set to welcome French talent; goes to Spurs as No.1 pick
    AFP
  3. Podcast: Harmanpreet Singh, Savita Punia and Lalremsiami on life in Indian hockey, Olympic values and ups and downs in sport
    Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Travelers Championship: Denny McCarthy shoots 60, Rory McIlroy has his first ace on PGA Tour
    PTI
  5. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC suspends USA’s Kyle Phillip from bowling in international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ponting: ‘Was approached for England Test coach position before McCullum’
    PTI
  3. Robert Samuels appointed interim head coach for West Indies women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL: Nellai Royal Kings secures five-wicket win over Salem Spartans in rain-hit match
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Hope, Pooran fire West Indies to World Cup qualifying win over Nepal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC suspends USA’s Kyle Phillip from bowling in international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Victor Wembanyama - NBA all set to welcome French talent; goes to Spurs as No.1 pick
    AFP
  3. Podcast: Harmanpreet Singh, Savita Punia and Lalremsiami on life in Indian hockey, Olympic values and ups and downs in sport
    Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Travelers Championship: Denny McCarthy shoots 60, Rory McIlroy has his first ace on PGA Tour
    PTI
  5. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment