ICC suspends USA’s Kyle Phillip from bowling in international cricket

United States player Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect due to “an illegal bowling action”, ICC said in a release.

The 26-year-old was reported by the match officials following his side’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies on June 18, 2023.

The Event Panel reviewed match footage of Phillip’s bowling action and concluded that he employs an illegal bowling action and as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is suspended from bowling in international cricket.

Phillip’s suspension shall remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes that his bowling action is legal.