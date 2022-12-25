Day 3 in nutshell

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India on shaky ground at 45/4 in 145 chase on third day With still 100 needed, India has two non-specialist batters at the crease, but with first-innings heroes in Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still to come.

Even as the shadows started lengthening at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium here on Saturday, there was little to no inkling of any other result other than an Indian victory.

There was of course resistance from the Bangladesh batters in their second innings, with Litton Das (73, 98b, 7x4) and Zakir Hasan (51, 135b, 4x5) coming up with spirited displays to take the target up to 145.

However, on a pitch that was not necessarily crumbling, chasing a sub-150 score should have been straightforward. India has after all lost only once before pursuing a total this small – to West Indies at Bridgetown back in 1997, all out for 81 chasing 120.