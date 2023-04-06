Cricket

Lorcan Tucker becomes only second Irish Test centurion

AFP
Dhaka 06 April, 2023 16:47 IST
Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker in action.

Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Debutant Lorcan Tucker on Thursday became only the second Irishman to hit a Test century, leading a tenacious fightback against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The 26-year-old Tucker hit 14 fours and a six during his time at the crease.

He was brilliantly assisted by Herry Tector and Andy McBrine in partnerships of 72 and 111 after the tourists resumed on a precarious 27-4 in their second innings in the one-off Test.

Tector’s 56 made him the first Irish cricketer to hit fifties in both innings of a Test match.

Tucker brought up his century with a cover drive for four off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, raising his bat after hugging McBrine.

Kevin O’Brien is the only other Irishman to hit a Test century. He scored 118 against Pakistan during Ireland’s 2018 maiden Test in Dublin.

