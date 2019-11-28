INDU19 vs AFGU19: Suthar’s five-for sets up India's win over Afghanistan

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed five wickets as the Indian U-19 team took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series over Afghanistan with a comprehensive five-wicket win in the fourth Youth ODI in Lucknow on Thursday.

Suthar returned with figures of 10-1-19-5 as India U-19 team dismissed Afghanistan for 113 in 35 overs after asking them to take first strike. The host then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 114 for five in 28.1 overs to complete the win.

Sent into bat, Afghanistan put up a disappointing show with just three of its batsmen -- Farhan Zakhil (23), Imran (44) and Rahmanullah (15) reaching doubles figures.

Besides Suthar, Vidyadhar Patil (2/7), skipper Shubhang Hegde (2/23) and Rishabh Bansal (1/17) also chipped in with wickets.

Chasing the total, opener Kumar Kushagra top-scored with a 50-ball 29, while Divyaansh Saxena (21), Sourav Dagar (24) and Shashwat Rawat (17) also contributed with the bat.

With this win, the Indian U-19 team has taken an unassailable lead in the series. The fifth and final ODI is scheduled to be played on November 30.